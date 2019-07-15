WWE has just announced new Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW episode from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, NY.
There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Lesnar after he cashed in on Seth Rollins to win the title after last night’s WWE Extreme Rules main event. As seen below in the blurb from tonight’s RAW preview, WWE is teasing that Rollins will be looking for payback:
The Brock Party resumes
The good news, at least, is that Kofi Kingston is safe. The bad news, however, is that Brock Lesnar came calling and obliterated Seth Rollins in Extreme Rules’ closing moments, devouring The Architect and reclaiming the Universal Championship by way of a Money in the Bank cash-in.
Now, Rollins, who fought his way to Brock for the better part of a year, is facing the Sisyphean task of once again working his way back up to The Beast. There’s little doubt he’ll be game for the attempt, but after weeks of in-ring competition and mental stress brought on by Paul Heyman’s mind games, the question is whether his heart, his mind and his body are all up to the task.
Tune in to Raw tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.