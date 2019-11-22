WWE has announced that there will be a segment featuring Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt tonight on SmackDown. The two men will be colliding at Survivor Series this Sunday for the Universal Championship on WWE Network.

Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the ring ahead of Survivor Series showdown

Daniel Bryan is letting him in – what will Bray Wyatt do with the opportunity?

Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE’s Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion’s backstage attack and “Miz TV” disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.

Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt’s mind games get his adversary back into a “Yes!” state of mind? Catch the confrontation on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.