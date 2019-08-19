WWE has announced that tonight’s RAW will feature WWE 24/7 Champion Elias giving his “Farewell Musical Performance.”

The storyline is that Elias is giving his final in-ring musical performance in order to keep his location a secret, so he can hold on to the title.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW from St. Paul, Minnesota, and WWE’s announcement on Elias:

* WWE 24/7 Champion Elias gives his “Farewell Musical Performance”

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defends against Braun Strowman

* Sasha Banks appears on The King’s Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler

* The first round of the King of the Ring tournament kicks off with Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

Elias to give “Farewell Musical Performance” as 24/7 Title reign continues Mere moments after R-Truth celebrated his astonishing 12th 24/7 Championship win, Elias bashed The Rapping Superstar with his guitar to kick off his third reign with the oft-defended prize. Elias has already turned back a challenge from Drake Maverick in the recording studio, but neither Drake nor the growing number of Superstars in pursuit of the 24/7 Title will be giving up anytime soon, so, as revealed on WWE’s Instagram story, the singing Superstar will be giving his final in-ring musical performance in order to keep his location secret and his reign secure. It’s a smart strategy from a canny Superstar, though Elias’ desire for one last turn in the spotlight could lead to his most disastrous interruption yet.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight’s show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.