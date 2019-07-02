WWE has announced the full card for the EVOLVE Wrestling 10th Anniversary Celebration that airs live on the WWE Network on Saturday, July 13 from the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

As noted, the event will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole defending against Akira Tozawa, and will go up against AEW’s Fight for the Fallen event. This will be the first non-WWE in-ring event to stream on the Network since it launched in February 2014. The live stream on the WWE Network will begin at 8pm ET.

Below is the card for the event:

NXT Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Adam Cole (c)

Winner Takes All Match

EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory vs. WWN Champion JD Drake

EVOLVE Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox and Leon Ruff vs. Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy (c)

Catch Point Reunion Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle

Grudge Match

Anthony Henry vs. NXT Superstar Arturo Ruas

Special Challenge Match

Colby Corino vs. NXT Superstar Babatunde

Sean Maluta vs. Stephen Wolf vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Curt Stallion

Anthony Greene vs. Josh Briggs