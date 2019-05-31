WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has been announced for Tuesday’s SmackDown episode from the Sames Auto Center in Laredo, Texas, his first blue brand appearance.

Goldberg will appear on SmackDown just days before his match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Taker has been announced for Monday’s go-home RAW from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Goldberg:

Goldberg comes to SmackDown LIVE for the first time this Tuesday

Three days before his highly anticipated matchup against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will journey to SmackDown LIVE for the first time ever this coming Tuesday!

The former Universal Champion hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since the night after he battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. It does not go unnoticed that Goldberg is choosing to appear on SmackDown, the brand with which The Phenom has long been associated. What are Goldberg’s intentions and what will his rare appearance mean for his once-in-a-lifetime clash with The Deadman next Friday?

Find out on the final stop en route to Super ShowDown, days before the two legends collide in a contest that promises to be one of the top matches of the year. Don’t miss SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.