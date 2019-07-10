WWE and Quibi are partnering for a new “Fight Like a Girl” series that will stream online.
The episodes are filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, featuring Stephanie McMahon pairing a female Superstar with a young woman who is struggling with personal issues that has been holding them back. Stephanie is also an Executive Producer.
More details on the new series will be released soon. Below is the full announcement from WWE issued to us today:
QUIBI “TAGS IN” WWE’S FEMALE SUPERSTARS FOR TRANSFORMATIONAL SERIES FIGHT LIKE A GIRL
In each episode of FIGHT LIKE A GIRL, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences, to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.
Shot at WWE’s world-famous Performance Center, each episode features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever.
Produced by WWE Studios and Critical Content. Executive Producers are Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten and Richard Lowell for WWE Studios, and Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer for Critical Content.
