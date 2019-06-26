WWE has announced that the end of the first season of “Miz & Mrs.” will premiere on the USA Network after SmackDown goes off the air on Tuesday, August 6.

As we’ve noted, the second season will premiere in 2020.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the docuseries with The Miz and Maryse:

“Miz & Mrs.” returns to USA Network on Tuesday, Aug. 6 Your favorite “It” family returns! Today, USA Network announced the hit docuseries, “Miz & Mrs.” is set to return with new episodes rounding out its first season on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 10/9 c. The network previously renewed the series for season two which is scheduled to air in 2020. “Miz & Mrs.” gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discover there’s nothing “quiet” about a life filled with two dogs, two cats, their adorable baby, Monroe, a crazy live-in mother-in-law and the demands of their high-octane careers. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, “Miz & Mrs.” complements USA’s WWE programming, which includes five hours of live programming each week, with Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse (Maryse Mizanin) are also executive producers.