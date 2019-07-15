WWE has announced a big RAW Reunion episode for Monday, July 22 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Below is a promo for the RAW Reunion special, featuring several WWE Hall of Famers and Legends. Stars featured in the promo are SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter and Santino Marella.

WWE is billing this as the biggest RAW Reunion in history. They previously held a RAW Family Reunion episode on October 9, 2006 from Columbia, SC, and a RAW Reunion episode on January 19, 2015 in Dallas.