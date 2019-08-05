WWE has announced a storyline fine for Samoa Joe today following an incident at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Joe was arriving to Pittsburgh, PA for tonight’s RAW at the PPG Paints Arena when a WWE producer asked him if he was responsible for the forklift incident that almost took out Roman Reigns on last Tuesday’s SmackDown. As seen in the video below, Joe responded aggressively and knocked the phone to the ground.

WWE noted, “Samoa Joe has been fined an undisclosed amount by WWE due to his behavior earlier today at Pittsburgh International Airport.”

There’s no word yet on how this fine will be used on tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. Joe is not currently scheduled for a match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.