WWE has announced that the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, August 23.
There will also be SmackDown, NXT Takeover and RAW events held at the TD Garden that week.
Below is WWE’s full announcement on SummerSlam Week 2020:
Boston to host SummerSlam in 2020
STAMFORD, Conn., August 8, 2019 – As first announced in the Boston Globe, Boston will host SummerSlam Week in August 2020 with SmackDown LIVE, NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam and Monday Night Raw taking place at TD Garden over four consecutive nights.
2020 Key Dates:
* Friday, Aug. 21 – SmackDown LIVE
* Saturday, Aug. 22 – NXT TakeOver
* Sunday, Aug. 23 – SummerSlam
* Monday, Aug. 24 – Monday Night Raw
SummerSlam is more than just a one-day event, it’s a multi-day celebration, as WWE will host a series of activities including autograph signings and community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the New England region.
“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s biggest event of the summer to Boston in 2020,” said John P. Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We are grateful to Mayor Walsh, Governor Baker and our partners at TD Garden and look forward to working with them to welcome the world to one of America’s great sports and entertainment cities.”
“On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event.”
“We have an incredible history with WWE and are honored that they have once again selected TD Garden as the home of SummerSlam”, said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. “We’ve dramatically enhanced the arena experience with the addition of The Hub on Causeway and recent arena expansion, and we are thrilled to showcase these tremendous upgrades with fans for one of WWE’s biggest marquee events.”
Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.