WWE has announced that RAW Superstar Ruby Riott underwent right shoulder surgery earlier this week to repair a bilateral injury.

There’s no word yet on when Riott will be back in action, but WWE noted that she will undergo surgery on her left shoulder for the same injury at a later date.

Riott lost to Dana Brooke on the April 22 WWE Main Event tapings before RAW. She hasn’t been used much since The Riott Squad was split up in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Riott’s status:

