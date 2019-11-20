WWE has officially announced that The New Day will be joining their lineup of podcast shows. The new podcast with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day – Kofi Kingston, Big E and injured Xavier Woods debuts next week following the latest episode of Corey Graves’ ‘After The Bell.’

The press release for the new podcast read as follows:

WWE® THE NEW DAY: FEEL THE POWER PODCAST SET TO DEBUT ON DECEMBER 2

STAMFORD, CONN., November 20, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced The New Day: Feel The Power, a new weekly podcast series launching Monday, December 2. Hosted by The New Day’s Kofi Kingston. Xavier Woods and Big E. The podcast offers fans an unprecedented connection to the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions as they riff on their experiences from inside and outside the ring. Feel The Power joins After The Bell as the second podcast from WWE Podcast Network. A partnership between WWE and Endeavor Audio. Listen to the trailer here.

Each Monday, The New Day will share personal stories from their daily lives and engage in passionate debates as they cover some of their favorite subjects, including sports, video games, music and much more. Injecting the power of positivity into all of their takes. The charismatic trio will offer their unique perspectives on life as a WWE Superstar.

“Feel The Power is the perfect platform for us to take our engagement with fans to the next level,” said The New Day. “Nothing will be off limits as we take listeners on a wild ride inside our lives.”

Listeners can subscribe to The New Day: Feel The Power on all download and streaming services including Apple Podcasts. Spotify and Pandora.

Endeavor Audio

Endeavor Audio is a full-service operation offering content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing, and monetization. The studio produced BLACKOUT, the hit audio drama, with Academy Award winner Rami Malek (also starring) and QCode; The Bellas Podcast, the popular weekly lifestyle chat show hosted by WWE Superstars and TV personalities, The Bella Twins®; and the re-launch of Juan Ep hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds. As part of a larger content partnership with Mass Appeal that also includes Drink Champs. The popular hip hop podcast show. They recently launched HUNTED, the first series with “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf and have the upcoming docu-series, American Jihadi.

The New Day

Kofi Kingston, a native of Ghana and a graduate of Boston College, came into WWE with one goal in mind: to become WWE Champion. Kingston’s 11-year journey of perseverance and positivity brought him the respect and admiration of fans around the world. So much so that the WWE Universe created a movement called #KofiMania which trended #1 worldwide and culminated with Kingston becoming WWE Champion at WrestleMania this past April.

Xavier and Big E

A dynamic and multi-faceted WWE Superstar. Xavier Woods holds two bachelor’s degrees in psychology and philosophy and a master’s degree in psychology. He is a lifelong video game aficionado and hosts his own YouTube gaming channel, UpUpDownDown, which currently has more than 2 million subscribers. Long before he was chanting “New Day Rocks,” Big E was destined to command the spotlight. Big E was a state champion in high school wrestling and a standout defensive lineman at the University of Iowa. The former NXT Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion is known for his infectious personality and invoking the message of positivity together with his New Day tag team partners.

