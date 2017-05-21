WWE Backlash 2017 Results & Live Discussion

WWE Backlash 2017 took place on May 21st at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

Backlash Kickoff Show

– During the kickoff show, Eric Rowan makes a silent appearance walking by the announce table with a new mask on.

– Dolph Ziggler does an interview backstage where he says he would have watched the footage of Nakamura’s matches to prepare for tonight, but there is no footage. Ziggler says he’s going to put on a clinic again Nakamura and shut up his “fan boys.”

– Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English: English cuts his usual singing promo before the match and trashes his hometown of Chicago. Dillinger starts things off strong but English comes back with a swinging neckbreaker and stomps a mud hole in Dillinger in the corner. English goes up top but Dillinger tosses him off. Dillinger goes to follow up with a splash but he misses and English suplexes him for a two count. English starts getting emotional, but he composes himself and grabs Dillinger by the head. English hits a powerslam then goes back up top for a senton bomb, but Dillinger rolls out of the way then hits the Tye Breaker for the win.

– Eric Rowan sits down at the Kickoff show announce table and puts a bag on it. Rowan is silent, and takes his mask off with pieces of his hair stuck to it. Booker T tries to break the tension by telling Rowan he looks jacked and has been working out. Rowan throws his pulled-out hair on the table then messes with Peter Rosenberg’s clothes, before leaving in silence.

WWE Backlash 2017

– Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler: They start off with hammerlocks and wrestling holds, but Nakamura takes control with some kicks. They continue to exchange basic wrestling holds in the opening moments until Nakamura drops Ziggler with a knee to the mid section. Nakamura follows up with a knee drop, then stomps on Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler comes back with a neckbreaker and applies a couple holds with the help of a fistful of Nakamura’s hair. Ziggler dropkicks Nakamura in the face then hits an elbow drop for a two count. Ziggler hits a headbutt, but Nakamura comes back with a knee and a spinning heel kick. More knees by Nakamura for a two count. Nakamura goes for an armbar but Ziggler reaches the ropes. Ziggler fights out of a suplex attempt, leg kicks Nakamura then hits a DDT for another two count. Ziggler dodges a knee attempt by Nakamura, then Ziggler hits the Fameasser for a near-fall. After a series of missed kicks, Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another near-fall. Ziggler sets up for a powerbomb, but Nakamura fights out and hits a series of strikes on Ziggler. Nakamura gets Ziggler in a front face lock, then goes for a reverse suplex but Ziggler escapes. Ziggler superkicks Nakamura to the back of the head, and both men are down. Ziggler grabs Nakamura by the hair and hits some elbows and kicks to the head. Ziggler spits in Nakamura’s face, then Nakamura fights back with a punch and kick. Nakamura tackles Ziggler then hits some knees and elbows of his own. Nakamura knees Ziggler on the side of the head then goes up top. He goes for a flying knee of the top, but Ziggler dodges it. Nakamura elbows Ziggler then hits the Exploder. Nakamura follows up with the running knee to the head for the win.

– We go to another Fashion Police segment where Fandango and Breeze are up to their nose in fashion felonies and clothing catastrophes.

– The Usos (c) def. Fandango & Tyler Breeze: Breeze is wearing a bald cap, blonde mustache, and janitor outfit. Fandango starts off strong with a hurricanrana on Jey, then they both tag in their partners. The referee allows Breeze to take the mop in the ring with him and he trips Jimmy with it then shoves it in his face. Jey tags in, punches Breeze in the face then breaks the mop over his knee. Jey goes up top but Breeze rolls away before he jumps, so Jey comes down. Jey goes to the other turnbuckle that Breeze rolled towards, so Breeze rolls the other direction. When Jey finally gets frustrated and picks Breeze up, Breeze drops him with a kick to the head. Fandango and Jimmy tag in and Fandango reverses a sunset flip and hits a leg drop. Breeze resurfaces dressed as an old lady and Fandango tags him in. Breeze lays out both Usos with dropkicks, then he hits a bronco buster on Jey. Jey comes back with a dropkick, then tags in Jimmy who hits another one on Breeze. Jimmy rips of Breeze’s old lady dress and throws it at JBL (accidentally) at ringside. Fandango gets the hot tag and cleans house. He hits a spinning heel kick on Jey then lays into him with chops to the chest. Fandango hits a tornado DDT off the corner for a near-fall on Jimmy. Breeze tags in (dressed as himself) and works on Jimmy. Jey gets the blind tag and they double team Breeze. Jey accidentally superkicks Jimmy when Breeze ducks it. The Usos roll outside and Breeze jumps on them, but The Usos catch him and throw him over the fan barricade. Fandango hits a suicide dive on the Usos at ringside, then heads back in the ring. Fandango goes up top, but Jimmy grabs Fandango’s leg then Jey catches him with a superkick and immediately pins for the win.

– Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin: Zayn starts off strong and Corbin gets frustrated. Corbin finally slows Zayn down with some knee strikes, but Zayn levels Corbin with a dropkick that sends Corbin rolling outside. Zayn is selling a lower back injury. They brawl around ringside, with Zayn hitting his signature moonsault off the fan barricade onto Corbin. Back in the ring Zayn is moving slow and selling his back, and Corbin takes advantage with a bear hug. Zayn fights out and Corbin charges towards him, but Zayn ducks and pulls down the top rope causing Corbin to fall outside. Corbin comes back in the ring and hits a spinebuster on Zayn for a two count. Corbin takes his time beating down Zayn until Zayn comes back with a lariat out of nowhere. Zayn fires up and hits another clothesline and an elbow to the face. Zayn climbs up top and hits a cross body on Corbin for a two count. Corbin comes back with a big clothesline for a two count of his own. Corbin hits a chokeslam into a backbreaker for another near-fall. Corbin takes Zayn up top but Zayn punches him in the head and hits a sunset flip powerbomb for a two count. Zayn goes for a t-bone suplex but Corbin fights out. Zayn hits a cruicifix pin for two. Corbin comes right back with the Deep Six for two. Zayn stops Corbin’s offense with a boot to the face, then follows up with a Heluva Kick for the win.

– A limo pulls up with India flags on it, and the Singh Brothers roll out a carpet for Jinder Mahal. Jinder steps out and an interviewer approaches him, but he shuts her down. Jinder starts cutting a promo on how Chicago is full of haters who hate on him because of how he looks and talks. Jinder says he will take the WWE Championship back to India, then speaks to his people in his native language.

– James Ellsworth makes his way to the ring and calls the Chicago fans a bunch of sausages. Ellsworth puts himself over then introduces his home girl Carmella.

– Natalya, Tamina & Carmella def. Charlotte, Becky & Naomi: Ellsworth causes a distraction early on which leads to to the heels shutting down Charlotte. They use frequent tags to keep beating down Charlotte. Naomi gets the hot tag and hits a series of kicks on Carmella. Naomi gets distracted by Tamina at ringside which leads to Carmella beating down Naomi from behind. Carmella hits the bronco buster on Naomi in the corner for two. Naomi fights off Carmella and Natalya, then Tamina tags in and drops her. Naomi almost gets the hot tag to Becky, but Carmella drops Becky from behind before she can tag in. Natalya tags in but Naomi drops her with a hurricanrana. Naomi tags in Becky who cleans house. Becky hits some kicks on Natalya, then a t-bone suplex. Becky hits a forearm to the face for a two count. Becky goes up top but Tamina pushes her off. Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter, but Becky escapes and puts her in the Disarmher. A series of run-ins from their partners leads to Natalya once again going for a Sharpshooter on Becky, and this time she successfully locks it in. Becky taps out and Natalya scores the win for her team via submission.

– Kevin Owens (c) def. AJ Styles: Owens’ U.S. Title is on the line in this one. Owens avoids a dropkick attempt by AJ early on and rolls outside. Back in the ring, Owens catches AJ with a kick and starts beating him down. Owens dodges another dropkick and stomps on AJ. AJ’s third dropkick attempt connects and Owens is down. Owens comes back with some knee strikes and a chin lock to slow the pace down. Owens hits three Senton drops consecutively for a two count. Owens continues to work over AJ until AJ stuns him with a Pele kick. AJ blocks a punch and fires back with a series of elbows to Owens’ face. AJ follows up with a running forearm to the face for a two count. AJ hits a running clothesline on Owens in the corner, then a facebuster for a two count. AJ gets Owens in the Fireman’s Carry then drops Owen’s head on his knee for another two count. AJ goes for his signature springboard moonsault reverse DDT, but Owens dodges it and superkicks AJ. Owens follows up with a pumphandle neckbreaker across his knee for a two count. They exchange punches in the ring until Owens drops AJ’s throat across the top rope. They go out to the apron and AJ looks like he’s going to Styles Clash Owens onto the ringside floor, but Owens fights out and throws AJ into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Owens hits a cannonball in the corner. AJ is selling a knee injury, so Owens ties AJ’s leg up in the rope in the corner and does a cannonball onto his leg. Owens follows up with a Boston Crab, then an ankle lock. Owens takes AJ up to the top turnbuckle, but it backfires on him as AJ hits a sunset flip powerbomb on the Champion. AJ sets up for a Phenomenal Forearm, but his bad leg causes him to slip. Owens follows up with a double underhook DDT for two. Owens smacks AJ in the head a few times and AJ comes back with a Pele kick. AJ goes for a superplex, but Owens reverses into a brainbuster off the middle rope for another two count. AJ rolls out to the apron and Owens goes for a suplex. Styles reverses into a suplex of his own, right onto the corner of the ring apron. Styles jumps off the fan barricade with a forearm shot, then takes Owens ontop of an announce table. Owens fights his way off and AJ’s leg falls into a hole on the table. AJ’s leg gets caught up in the hole and in some wires, and Owens rolls back in the ring to win via countout and retain the U.S. Championship. Owens rolls outside and superkicks AJ in the back of the head before he leaves.

– Luke Harper def. Eric Rowan: Rowan starts off by driving Harper into the corner and laying into him with right hands. Rowan drops Harper with an elbow to the face, then takes him back in the corner for more strikes. Harper comes back with some shots of his own, then he goes up top but Rowan pushes him down onto the ring steps. Rowan follows Harper out to ringside with a baseball slide dropkick, then he throws Harper into the fan barricade. Rowan brings Harper back in the ring and continues the offense. Rowan hits two powerslams on Harper, then a pumphandle backbreaker. Rowan drops Harper with a lariat for a two count. Rowan climbs up top and goes for a splash, but Harper rolls out of the way. Rowan appears to be climbing towards his mask at ringside and reaching towards it, but Harper stomps on him. Rowan rolls outside and Harper follows and clotheslines him into the fan barricade. Harper slams Rowan on the announce table then hits a suicide dive on him. Harper rolls Rowan back in the ring and hits a springboard senton on him. Harper follows up with a big boot but Rowan kicks out at two. Harper hits a tilt-a-whirl side slam for another two count. Rowan fights back with a spinning heel kick and a powerbomb for a two count. Rowan and Harper trade stiff chops in the middle of the ring until Rowan attempts another powerbomb. Harper fights out of this one and hits two superkicks on Rowan. Harper follows up with a discus punch for the win.

– Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton: Randy jumps the bell and beats down Jinder from behind while he’s talking to the Singh Brothers at ringside. They brawl out to ringside and the bell has still not yet officially rung. Orton throws Jinder over the announce table then pummels on him. Orton throws Mahal back in the ring and the referee separates them and allows Mahal to recover before ringing the opening bell. Jinder recovers and the ref calls for the opening bell. The two competitors charge each other with strikes and Orton attempts an RKO early on, but Jinder rolls outside. Orton follows him out and drops him on the floor with a clothesline. Mahal throws Orton into the ring apron and Orton starts selling his left shoulder. Back in the ring, Jinder continues working the shoulder. Orton breaks free and works on Jinder’s knee before hitting him with a few European uppercuts. Jinder comes back with an armbreaker DDT and Orton is once again selling his bad shoulder. Jinder follows up with a knee drop for a wo count, then goes back to the shoulder. They spill out to ringside where Orton back suplexes Mahal onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Mahal comes back with a series of repeated knee drops and a choke. Jinder misses a spear in the corner and slams into the ring post. Jinder goes up top but Orton crotches him on the turnbuckle. Orton superplexes Jinder off the top rope and both men are down. They slowly get up and trade strikes until Orton drops Jinder with a spinning powerslam. Orton hits a fallaway slam for a two count. Orton hits a backbreaker, but he clutches his injured shoulder after delivering it. Orton pulls Jinder across the middle rope and DDTs him. Orton gears up for an RKO but Jinder rolls outside. The Singh Brothers get in Orton’s face so he drops them both. Jinder capitlizes on the distraction by pushing Orton into the ring post twice. Jinder throws Orton back in the ring and as soon as they get in Orton hits an RKO. Orton is unable to pin right away, and the Singh Brothers pull Jinder out to ringside. Orton rolls outside and suplexes both Singh Brothers onto announce tables. Orton takes the Singh Brothers onto the ring apron and hits his DDT through the middle rope on both of them. Jinder sneaks in the ring behind Orton and hits the Cobra Clutch slam for the win! Jinder is the new WWE Champion! Mahal takes the WWE Title belt into the crowd and holds it in the air. He comes back to ringside and celebrates on top of the announce tables with his new Title belt. Jinder rolls into the ring with the Singh Brothers and holds up the Title belt as Backlash goes off the air from Chicago.