Former WWE Superstar CM Punk returned to WWE television last week. The Straight Edge Superstar appeared at at the end of WWE Backstage and announced that he was back as an analyst for the show.

According to ShowBuzz Daily, Punk’s debut episode on the show drew 180,000 viewers. This number is up 80% from last week’s 100,000 viewers. This episode ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is the first time the show has made even made the Cable Top 150.

Whilst the number is not a huge jump it gulfs the ‘premiere’ episode, that drew only 49,000 viewers.

Viewership Tracker

Credit to WrestlingINC for the following 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

5th November Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

12th November Episode: 100,000 viewers

19th November Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.