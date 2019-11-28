WWE‘s Backstage show on the FOX Network was down in the ratings this week. ShowBuzz Daily confirmed that the show on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 121,000 viewers.

This week’s episode did not feature new analyst CM Punk, who appeared last week and seemingly helped boost the numbers greatly. Before Punk’s appearance the ‘debut’ show drew just 49,000 viewers, Punk’s appearance last week took this to 180,000.

Backstage ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This metric again is down from last week’s show. The first episode featuring CM Punk ranked #104 with a 0.10 rating. Last week was the first time the show made the Cable Top 150.

