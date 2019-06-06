The WWE SmackDown live event scheduled for Saturday, October 26 from the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas has been nixed. A scheduling conflict was cited as the reason for the cancellation.

WWE has canceled a number of blue brand live events scheduled for Monday nights as of late, due to the WWE Wild Card Rule and SmackDown Superstars being used on RAW. This is the first weekend live event to be nixed since the Wild Card Rule was established, but it should be noted that this live event was scheduled to take place after the SmackDown TV show moves to Friday nights on Fox beginning October 4. As we’ve noted, SmackDown will move to a Thursday through Sunday road schedule this fall. They currently run Saturday through Tuesday. RAW will continue to run Friday through Monday as WWE has ran a four-show per week tradition for decades now.

Below is WWE’s press release on the Salina cancellation:

WWE LIVE AT TONY’S PIZZA EVENTS CENTER CANCELLED

STAMFORD, Conn., June 6, 2019 – The WWE (NYSE: WWE) Live event scheduled for Saturday, October 26th at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, KS has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

All fans who purchased tickets for the Salina, KS live event should go to their point of purchase for refunds. Tickets purchased by credit/debit will automatically be refunded within 3 to 5 business days.