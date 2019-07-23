The WWE RAW live event scheduled for this Friday, July 26 at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Texas has been canceled, according to a Facebook post from the Four States Fair & Rodeo.

No reason was given for this cancellation.

This is the second straight WWE cancellation for Texarkana. The live event scheduled for February 2, 2018 was also nixed, just 10 days before it was to take place. The WWE announcement at that time noted that the cancellation was due to a scheduling issue, but The Texarkana Gazette reports that the 2018 show was canceled due to low ticket sales, according to a WWE spokesman.

WWE has canceled several recent SmackDown Monday night live events, but it’s rare that a Friday night live event is pulled.