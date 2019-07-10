WWE has canceled the two live events scheduled to take place in Italy this coming November – Sunday, November 3 in Florence and Monday, November 4 in Milan.

The official reason for the cancellation given by the local promoters is a “scheduling conflict in the WWE tour.” It was noted that they hope to announce future WWE dates for Italy soon.

It’s believed that the nixed dates in Italy are related to WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that WWE canceled other dates on the November European tour due to the return to Saudi Arabia, and that the planned date of Friday, November 1 was reportedly being changed to another date, presumably in November. WWE should be making an official announcement on the Saudi return soon. WWE previously canceled the November 5 event in Nottingham, the November 6 event in Birmingham, the November 8 event in London, and the November 9 event in Minehead.