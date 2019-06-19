WWE has announced that there will be a Best WWE Moment award under the Best Performance Category at ESPN’s ESPY Awards this year.

This is the first time that WWE will have its own category at the awards.

The nominees are Roman Reigns returning to RAW after his leukemia battle, Becky Lynch winning the RAW Women’s Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 35, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston winning his title at WrestleMania 35, or Ronda Rousey winning her first RAW Women’s Title.

The 2019 ESPYS will air on Wednesday, July 10 at 8pm ET on ABC. Voting is now open at the link below.