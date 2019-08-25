WWE’s next PPV event will be taking place on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two matches have already been confirmed for the event with more being heavily rumored for the show.

We’re around 3 weeks away from the show and the only confirmed matches are as follows:

King of the Ring Tournament Final

Smackdown Live Women’s Championship Match – Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

There are matches that are currently being rumored for the show. There is not anything that is wildly out of left field, but the matches likely to take place are as follows:

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

The New Day vs. The Revival

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

