As seen above, Stephanie McMahon released a video from WWE HQ this afternoon to address what happened with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW.

Lesnar and Heyman were set to announce who he would be cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot against – WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. That announcement never came and the angle ended with Lesnar just realizing that he had one year to cash in the briefcase. Stephanie says they will take action against Lesnar and Heyman.

“WWE renounces and in fact condemns the behavior of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on Monday Night RAW this past week,” Stephanie said. “Brock Lesnar walked to the ring with the Money In the Bank briefcase fashioned as some kind of boom box, let alone making promises about announcing who they were going to face and cash in the Money In the Bank briefcase against, which they did not do. But they also disrespected what the Money In the Bank contract represents, they disrespected both the Universal Champion as well as the WWE Champion, and in fact, I think they disrespected the entire WWE, as well as the WWE Universe.

“So, on behalf of our organization, on behalf of all our fans, I’m going to take this matter up officially with both the McMahon Family as well as our executive team, and we are going to take action.”

It will be interesting to see where the storyline goes on Monday’s RAW. Lesnar is scheduled to be at next Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, but no opponent has been named. He could participate in the 50-Man Battle Royal, but there’s been no talk of that happening. Rollins is scheduled to defend against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown while Kingston will defend against Dolph Ziggler. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.