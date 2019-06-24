As noted, The Club’s AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows confronted new WWE United States Champion Ricochet backstage at WWE Stomping Grounds during his championship photo shoot, just minutes after his title win over Samoa Joe. Styles warned Ricochet that he would see him at this week’s RAW.
It looks like Styles has been cleared to return to the ring from his recent injury as WWE has just announced Styles vs. Ricochet for this week’s RAW from Everett, Washington. The title will not be on the line.
Below is the announcement on the RAW match:
United States Champion Ricochet to battle AJ Styles tonight
Ricochet took full advantage of his first singles title opportunity by overcoming Samoa Joe to capture the esteemed United States Championship. Now that he’s titleholder, however, it is clear that he will have no shortage of challengers.
Case in point, moments after AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson invited themselves into the new titleholder’s photoshoot, The Phenomenal One said he would see Ricochet on Raw.
WWE.com has since learned that the two Superstars will, in fact, square off in a non-title match. Will Ricochet rise above? Will Styles end the celebration and set himself up with a future title opportunity? Will the defeated Samoa Joe play a role in the contest?
