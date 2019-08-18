WWE has confirmed the King of The Ring matches that will be taking place this Monday. RAW will see at least two bouts in the tournament and they feature four of the heavy hitters in the field. Cedric Alexander will be facing Sami Zayn and Cesaro will be taking on Samoa Joe on the USA Network.

Here’s the full bracket for the tournament:

First Round

* Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

* Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

* The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias

* Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Second Round

* Cesaro or Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet or Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn vs. The Miz or Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens or Elias vs. Ali or Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews or Andrade

Semi-finals

* Cesaro or Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn or The Miz or Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens or Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Apollo Crews or Andrade

Finals

* TBD vs. TBD