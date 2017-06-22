WWE has confirmed 5 more wrestlers for The Mae Young Classic, which films next month from Full Sail University. The following names were confirmed today:

* Abbey Laith

* Tessa Blanchard

* Jazzy Gabert

* Taynara Conti

* Kavita Devi

WWE previously confirmed Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan and Princesa Sugehit (Sujei) for the tournament.