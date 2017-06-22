WWE has confirmed 5 more wrestlers for The Mae Young Classic, which films next month from Full Sail University. The following names were confirmed today:
* Abbey Laith
* Tessa Blanchard
* Jazzy Gabert
* Taynara Conti
* Kavita Devi
WWE previously confirmed Toni Storm, Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan and Princesa Sugehit (Sujei) for the tournament.
