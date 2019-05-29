WWE reportedly had their security confiscate a fan sign related to All Elite Wrestling star MJF at last night’s WWE SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The sign made it onto the broadcast and could be seen during the earlier segments by Kevin Owens, and Shane McMahon, Elias and Drew McIntyre. It read, “You Aren’t MJF” in big bold letters.

Fans in attendance noted that the MJF sign was taken by security. Another “Save Us HHH” sign was also confiscated. One fan claimed on Twitter that WWE was “taking signs left and right and throwing them away” during the show. It was also noted that there were a lot of “AEW” chants at SmackDown and that taking the sign brought on another chant.

MJF reacted to the sign on Twitter and wrote, “You aren’t MJF.”

You can see the signs and the related tweets below:

You aren’t MJF. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman (@The_MJF) May 29, 2019

The bald guy in the suit confiscated this sign 🙁 — Althea Peterson (@AltheaTulsa) May 29, 2019

Yes. They are taking signs left and right and throwing them away. — Stephen Lee🎗️ (@StephenEdelman) May 29, 2019

Hide your signs staff at the @BOKCenter are throwing them away smh #SDTulsa — Stephen Lee🎗️ (@StephenEdelman) May 29, 2019

Lol they took a guy's "save us HHH" sign #SDLive — Wrestling Referees are Wizards (@refsaswizards) May 29, 2019

Yea and his other signs. Apparently they were too big or he was blocking people too much — Wrestling Referees are Wizards (@refsaswizards) May 29, 2019