WWE made an announcement today to congratulate SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods on reaching 2 million subscribers for his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.
Woods launched the channel in mid-2015 and currently has 2,000,993 million subscribers with 293,299,658 video views. UUDD will celebrate the 2 million subscribers milestone by releasing an interview with Triple H on Wednesday.
