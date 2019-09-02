WWE made an announcement today to congratulate SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods on reaching 2 million subscribers for his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

Woods launched the channel in mid-2015 and currently has 2,000,993 million subscribers with 293,299,658 video views. UUDD will celebrate the 2 million subscribers milestone by releasing an interview with Triple H on Wednesday.

Below is the congratulatory announcement from WWE: