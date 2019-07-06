It appears as though WWE are looking to combat the new competition.

WWE are acutely aware of the early success of the new upstart wrestling promotion All Elite/AEW. The company has been selling out their opening run of shows in record time. Also AEW has gained a strong timeslot with TNT. With that in mind WWE are reportedly looking to combat the next AEW PPV ‘All Out’ on August 31st. Dave Meltzer recently claimed that we should expect “another major counter by WWE” for the All Out PPV in Chicago this August. WWE are already holding an NXT UK show that night from Cardiff, Wales.

This follows the news that WWE are going to be streaming the next EVOLVE event. This show takes place on July 13th on the same night as AEW’s Fight For The Fallen. A fairly shrewd move by WWE, as EVOLVE are not technically a WWE brand, but are heavily affiliated. The two main events of the EVOLVE show will see some of NXT’s biggest stars face off. Adam Cole will be taking on Akira Tozawa in an NXT Championship match and Matt Riddle will be taking on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

What WWE may have in mind for August is not yet clear. WWE’s Summerslam PPV takes place on Sunday August 11th this year, so WWE would have a good couple of weeks to build to another show.