WWE Considering DVD Sets On Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Finn Balor, AJ Styles & More

WWE has a list of potential names they’re considering for DVD/Blu-Ray releases for late 2017 and early 2018. The company revealed some of the possible names in a survey recently sent out to their “Fan Council” this week.

Some of the concepts include a 1998 retrospective DVD, a New Day documentary, and a special about Chris Jericho’s “List.” Some of the names up for documentaries or match compilations include Kevin Nash, Goldberg, Finn Balor, Charlotte, AJ Styles and more.

Here’s the full list sent out by WWE this week:

1998: A Look Back (Documentary)

The year that brought us Stone Cold’s first WWE championship reign, the birth of the evil boss Mr. McMahon, the rise of The Rock, the RE-birth of D-Generation X with Triple H’s new leadership, Sable and her ‘hand print bikini’, and the debuts of several attitude era stars such as Edge and Val Venis. 1998 was the Austin Era, and ‘attitude’ was in full-swing.

Finn Bálor (Documentary)

After a remarkable first month in WWE, Finn unfortunately needed surgery that put him on the shelf for several months. During that time, WWE cameras had unprecedented access to Finn, following him to surgery, through rehab, back to Ireland with his family, all the way up to his eventual return to RAW in April.

Kevin Nash (Documentary)

A big man who broke the mold, Kevin Nash’s unique personality and superb athletic ability helped him rise to the top of the WWE ranks in route to becoming Champion. But Nash didn’t stop there, as the 7-footer was the very first man to “jump ship” to WCW and kick-start the Monday Night Wars. A true rebel, and founding member of the nWo, Kevin Nash holds a special place in wrestling history.

The New Day’s Unlikely Success Story (Documentary)

Sometimes the best things happen by accident. When three talented-but-directionless superstars were paired together, the initial results were far from positive. But once Kofi, Xavier, and Big E flipped the switch and found their niche… it was magic, and the WWE Universe began clapping & singing along with the Power of Positivity. Witness the unlikely rise of The New Day, as they solely evolve into one of the most popular entertainers in WWE.

Goldberg (Documentary)

Get exclusive access to Goldberg as he makes his long-awaited return to WWE. Get up close and personal with Bill as he speaks about his family, his reasons for returning, and his goals for the future.

Charlotte Flair (Documentary)

Woooo! WWE Home Video takes you behind-the-scenes and follows Charlotte Flair as she prepares for one of the biggest matches of her career! Hear from “The Queen” herself as she shares what it was like growing up under the tutelage of her father WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and the path she took to become a multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion. If there’s anything this 3-disc collection packed with extras will show you is if you’re gonna do it, do it with Flair!

The Phenomenal AJ Styles (Match Comp.)

This compilation would feature the most phenomenal matches of AJ Styles’ first two years in WWE. No superstar wowed the audience during that time quite like “P1” AJ Styles. Featuring battles with John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho, and more.

Chris Jericho’s List of Greatest Matches (Match Comp.)

Chris Jericho has reinvented himself many times, and has struck gold with his recent ‘list-making’ incarnation. Relive some of Jericho’s favorite matches as he recounts them from the List of Jericho.

The Best of Charlotte Flair (Match Comp.)

The “genetically superior” athlete, Charlotte, stormed onto the scene and led the Women’s Revolution. Relive her classic battles with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nikki Bella, and others.

The Best of Dean Ambrose (Match Comp.)

Relive the Lunatic’s greatest matches as he rises up the WWE ranks to become an unlikely WWE Champion. Watch his battles with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and more.

Shane McMahon’s Craziest Matches (Match Comp.)

Shane is known as a huge risk-taker, who provides “OMG” moments on a regular basis. This compilation would feature all of his greatest & craziest matches, spanning his entire time in WWE. Featuring battles with Undertaker, Big Show, Randy Orton, Mankind, Kane, & more.

The Best of Roman Reigns (Match Comp.)

From his seasoning days in NXT, to his dominant run with The Shield, to his spectacular singles run, all the way to the WWE Championship and the main event of WrestleMania… witness the greatest high-impact, fast-paced matches of Roman Reigns’ career.

John Cena: The Face that Runs the Place (Match Comp.)

For over 15 years, John Cena has been the standard bearer in WWE. Every time a new crop of young hungry superstars make their way to WWE, Cena’s will is tested again. As the New Era flourishes, Cena faces his toughest challenges to date, as he goes into battle with The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, The Club, and many more.

The Best of RAW & SmackDown 2017 (Match Comp.)

Best matches and moments from the year, along with exclusive alternate commentary for certain moments from the superstars themselves.

Best Pay-Per-View Matches 2017 (Match Comp.)

The greatest matches from the greatest events of the year.

The Best of WWE Superstars (Match Comp.)

Before the days of SmackDown, Heat, or NXT… Superstars was the only other weekly WWE program alongside Monday Night RAW. Rivalries were advanced, titles were defended, and significant moments took place on this classic show that aired from 1986-1996.