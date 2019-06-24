Ryan Alpert recently announced on Instagram that he is leaving the WWE creative team.

“@wwe it’s been a wild 3 years. Thank you for everything…but mostly the frequent flyer miles. One of the best writing teams in the world to work on…glad I got to be a part of it,” he wrote in the post below.

Alpert quit WWE last week to pursue opportunities outside of pro wrestling, according to a new report by Wrestling Inc. Alpert began writing for WWE three years ago and usually worked for the WWE NXT and NXT UK brands in the last year. He appeared on WWE TV last fall as Mr. Bootyworth in a segment with The New Day.

Below is Alpert’s post from last week: