WWE will be heading to Saudi Arabia tomorrow night for their Crown Jewel event. One of the bigger matches that has been booked for the night sees lineal heavyweight boxing Champion Tyson Fury taking on WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

WWE had the two heavyweight competitors take part in a ‘weight-in’ event today at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. According to WWE commentator Michael Cole, The Monster Among Men weighed in on the scales at 385 pounds. ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury weighed in at 260 pounds before the bout.

