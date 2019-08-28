Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Carrillo became the new #1 contender to Gulak’s title by defeating Oney Lorcan in the main event of this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the current announced Clash card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade

To Be Confirmed:

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)