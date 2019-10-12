WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.
Here’s the First Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:
- WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Remain on RAW
- Roman Reigns is the first pick for FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown
- The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) stay on RAW
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt join FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown
- Drew McIntyre drafted to Monday Night RAW
