WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year.  Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the First Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

  • WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Remain on RAW
  • Roman Reigns is the first pick for FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown
  • The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) stay on RAW
  • “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt join FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown
  • Drew McIntyre drafted to Monday Night RAW

