WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the First Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Remain on RAW

Roman Reigns is the first pick for FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown

The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles) stay on RAW

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt join FOX’s Friday Night Smackdown

Drew McIntyre drafted to Monday Night RAW

