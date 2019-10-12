WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year.  Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the Second Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

  • Randy Orton joins RAW
  • Sasha Banks joins SmackDown
  • Ricochet stays on RAW
  • Braun Strowman joins SmackDown
  • Bobby Lashley stays on RAW

