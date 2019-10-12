WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.
Here’s the Second Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:
- Randy Orton joins RAW
- Sasha Banks joins SmackDown
- Ricochet stays on RAW
- Braun Strowman joins SmackDown
- Bobby Lashley stays on RAW
💙HAIR, 💙 BRAND.#TheBoss and #TheBlueprint @SashaBanksWWE are officially on TEAM BLUE! #WWEDraft #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nexFMT6aRT
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
