WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the Second Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

Randy Orton joins RAW

Sasha Banks joins SmackDown

Ricochet stays on RAW

Braun Strowman joins SmackDown

Bobby Lashley stays on RAW

