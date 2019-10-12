WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.
Here’s the Third Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:
- Alexa Bliss is staying on RAW
- Lacey Evans has joined SmackDown
- Kevin Owens has joined RAW
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival are staying on SmackDown
- Natalya is staying on RAW
#SmackDown just got a whole lot CLASSIER thanks to The #SassySouthernBelle @LaceyEvansWWE! #WWEDraft 💅👒💙 pic.twitter.com/uFhtaqJCAK
— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
