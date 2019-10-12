WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year.  Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the Third Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

  • Alexa Bliss is staying on RAW
  • Lacey Evans has joined SmackDown
  • Kevin Owens has joined RAW
  • SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival are staying on SmackDown
  • Natalya is staying on RAW

