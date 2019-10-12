WWE is holding their Draft event over yesterday’s Smackdown on FOX and Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. The annual event has taken a slightly different turn this year. Reportedly the ‘networks’ have a stake in who will be drafted to each show.

Here’s the Third Round Draft Picks for this year’s WWE Draft. These took place on Friday Night Smackdown last night:

Alexa Bliss is staying on RAW

Lacey Evans has joined SmackDown

Kevin Owens has joined RAW

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival are staying on SmackDown

Natalya is staying on RAW

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.