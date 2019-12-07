WWE has announced a huge dream Championship match for this Monday’s episode of RAW. United States Champion Rey Mysterio will be defending his title against former Champion and leader of the OC AJ Styles. Mysterio recently won the title from Styles on the November 25th episode of RAW. This will be Mysterio’s first defence of the belt and Styles’ official rematch for the title.

South Carolina

This Monday’s episode of RAW takes place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

