Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, featuring Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event, plus The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and more.
Remember to join us for live coverage later today at 6pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match
Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Usos vs. The Revival (c)
No Holds Barred Match
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Last Man Standing Match
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Cesaro vs. Aleister Black