A hot topic on social media coming out of last night’s WWE RAW was how WWE made some changes to how the third hour of the show looked.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted during his WWE 24/7 Title presentation that the idea is to have the third hour of RAW each week get “mean and nasty” and a “little bit dirty.”

WWE ended up giving the on-screen graphics a darker color scheme, the lights in the arena were dimmed and the LED lights on the ring posts were turned off.

You can see the changes in the video below: