WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be on hand for the debut episode of Smackdown next week on FOX. The SmackDown FOX premiere will be taking place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special.

Here’s the updated line up for the show on October 4th:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match

Appearances from several WWE Hall of Famers, including Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry and Jerry Lawler.

Past & present @WWE Superstars, including @steveaustinBSR, @HulkHogan, @BeckyLynchWWE, and more, will descend upon the @STAPLESCenter to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SmackDown. 📺Watch the premiere of Friday Night SmackDown Oct. 4, at 8p ET/7p CT on FOX. pic.twitter.com/IIqpSrIwoi — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 24, 2019

