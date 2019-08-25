WWE Hall of Famer and possibly the greatest of all time Ric Flair sent out a message to ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch and…erm…Taylor Swift earlier today. Flair wrote, “I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO!”

On Friday Taylor Swift released a song called The Man. Becky Lynch retweeted Swift’s announcement about her new song and wrote, “A woman can be The Man. I am that woman.”

Becky does not currently have a confirmed match for the Clash of Champions WWE Network event. It is very likely that Sasha Banks will be taking on ‘The Man’ at the show. Banks recently returned to Monday Night RAW and viciously attacked Banks with a chair. This included some brutal shots to the back of Lynch’s head.

Lynch then appeared on camera this week and cut what is arguably the best promo of her career. Becky referred to Banks as the “greatest woman on the roster to never be great.” You can check that promo out below, if you haven’t seen it then check it out now.