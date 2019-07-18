Candice Michelle confirmed on Twitter that she will be at Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion show in Tampa, FL.

On a related note, there’s been a lot of speculation on WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys and Monday’s big event. WWE has confirmed D-Von Dudley, who still works as a producer, but no announcement was made on Bully Ray. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE invited Bully, who works for ROH these days, to reprise his Bubba Ray Dudley character, but it looks like he turned them down.

Below is the updated listing for Monday’s RAW Reunion special from the Amalie Arena in Tampa:

* Alundra Blayze

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Christian

* D-Von Dudley

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, “Road Dogg” BG James)

* Eric Bischoff

* Gerald Brisco

* Hulk Hogan

* Hurricane Helms

* Jerry Lawler

* Jimmy Hart

* Kelly Kelly

* Kevin Nash

* Kurt Angle

* Lilian Garcia

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Mick Foley

* Pat Patterson

* Ric Flair

* Rikishi

* Ron Simmons

* Santino Marella

* Scott Hall

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Shawn Michaels

* Sid Vicious

* Steve Austin

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* The Boogeyman

* The Godfather