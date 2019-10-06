Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s card, which currently features just 4 matches. The current card looks like this:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper