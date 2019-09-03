Former WWE Champion Batista has been announced as a playable character in the Gears of War 5 video game.

Batista, who has campaigned for a Gears of War movie role in the past, announced the video game role on Twitter today.

“It’s about damn time. Play as me in #Gears5 starting Sept 15 after @WWE Clash of Champions. @XBox @GearsofWar #DreamChaser,” he wrote in the tweet, which includes a teaser trailer that you can see below.

It’s interesting to note that The Animal mentioned WWE’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view in revealing when his Gears 5 character will go live, as WWE apparently helped him land the gig.

Game developer The Coalition issued a statement to Bleacher Report on Batista being in the game and said he will bring his “signature WWE style” to it. Their statement reads like this:

“Dave has long been passionate about joining the Gears franchise, and we’re thrilled to be working in partnership with him to bring his signature WWE style to the game. The iconic attitude of WWE’s Batista will be incorporated into ‘Gears 5’ as a multiplayer skin, allowing both Gears and wrestling fans alike to jump into the action as Batista across all multiplayer modes including Horde, Versus and Escape.”

Coalition Studio Head Rod Fergusson spoke with Bleacher Report about the partnership and indicated that WWE had a role in Batista being in the game. He said, “It’s been a long time coming, but I couldn’t be happier that we’re finally making Dave’s dream to be in Gears of War a reality in ‘Gears 5.’ The iconic, larger-than-life persona of Batista fits perfectly in the Gears of War Universe, and the entire team at The Coalition can’t wait to see him take on the Swarm and all other challengers in multiplayer. Dave and the WWE have been a pleasure to work with, and I’m hopeful this is just the beginning of our partnership.”

You can see Batista’s full tweet below: