WWE has named Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as Executive Directors, according to Sports Illustrated.

Bischoff is set to become the new Executive Director of WWE SmackDown while Heyman is set to become the new Executive Director of WWE RAW. Both will report directly to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The new roles are full-time executive roles. There are no current plans for these roles to be introduced as part of a TV storyline.

Bischoff will also work directly with Fox executives as the blue brand plans to premiere on Fox Friday nights in October.

SI notes that the major move will allow WWE to further establish two distinct brands on RAW and SmackDown, which will be immediately recognizable for their wrestling, storytelling and ability to captivate the large fanbase on a weekly basis.

UPDATE: WWE sent us the following press release today: