Former Impact Wrestling announcer McKenzie Mitchell revealed on Twitter today that she has signed with WWE.

Mitchell posted a photo from a WWE facility and wrote, “DREAM COME TRUE [emoji] your newest @WWE on-air host”

There’s no word yet on what Mitchell will be doing, or if she will start out at WWE NXT, but her tweet mentioned being an on-air host. Former Impact President Dixie Carter hired Mitchell in May 2016 to work as a backstage interviewer and to help with photo shoots for the Knockouts. She left the company in January and has recently worked for Fox Sports West in Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell calls matches, which she never did for Impact. She was praised for calling some indie wrestling matches earlier this year.

On a related note, WWE also hired Matt Camp to work as an on-air host and WWE Digital talent this week. Camp has worked for Bleacher Report and Sirius XM, and has done commentary work for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion.

Camp took to Twitter today and wrote, “My first @WWE event was 2/23/92 in @TheGarden. Appropriately enough, this is my first week as an on-air host/digital talent for WWE. Thanks to everyone who supported me along the way.”

Stay tuned for updates on what Camp and Mitchell will be doing for WWE. You can see their tweets below:

