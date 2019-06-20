WWE officials have expressed interest in signing another member of the legendary Anoa’i Family – Jacob Fatu.

Fatu is currently signed to the Major League Wrestling (MLW) promotion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that everyone believes Fatu is going to be a top star, and both AEW and WWE officials are aware of it.

Fatu is set to challenge Tom Lawlor for the MLW World Heavyweight Title on July 6 in Chicago. He debuted with MLW back in February of this year.

Fatu, who made his pro wrestling debut back in 2012, was trained by his uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is cousin to The Usos, the son of The Tonga Kid, and nephew to the late Umaga.