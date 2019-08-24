Deadspin’s David Bixenspan recently posted a story looking at the upcoming ‘Wednesday Night War’ between WWE’s NXT brand and AEW on TNT. The article includes a statement from WWE regarding the idea that the company are ‘counter programming’ AEW.

“The premise to your story is wrong,” the WWE spokesman said on Bixenspan’s story. “NXT has been on Wednesday nights since 2015 [sic] as I’m sure you know.”

The spokesman elaborated further, saying “It isn’t called counter-programming if you continue to air a series on the same day/time as it has been on for nearly five years.” The email closed out with “Perhaps you’ll ask AEW about counter-programming NXT?”

Bixenspan did reach out to AEW however they declined to comment. Matt Jackson has recently responded to articles that push the ‘Wednesday Night War.’

Jackson indicated that the company “are not scared” of competition from WWE.

