WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been announced as the first guest for the Starrcast III convention.

As noted, Starrcast III will take place from Thursday – Sunday during Labor Day Weekend in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg. This is the same weekend as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in the area.

Bracelets for Starrcast III went on sale yesterday. Below is the announcement on Foley: