WWE officials are reportedly actively looking for new referees, specifically female referees, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens.

WWE recently tried to hire one indie women’s wrestler to work as a referee, but she reportedly turned the gig down. There’s no word yet on who that was, but we will keep you updated.

WWE currently has 21 active referees on their rosters. Jessika Carr, who previously worked as an indie wrestler, is the only female referee.

AEW recently signed Aubrey Edwards and she made history by calling the main event of Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view, which saw Chris Jericho defeat Adam Page to become the first-ever AEW World Champion. Edwards worked a set of WWE NXT TV tapings back in July 2018, but was not signed.