WWE issued a storyline update on the Roman Reigns mystery attack today, noting that a preliminary investigation shows that the backstage incident was caused by a forklift carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.

As noted, the attack at the end of Tuesday’s SmackDown will reportedly lead to Reigns facing Daniel Bryan at WWE SummerSlam on August 11. The match should be made official on Tuesday’s go-home edition of SmackDown.

Below is WWE’s full storyline update: