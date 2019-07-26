WWE has hired former Ring of Honor employee Chris Resnick to work full-time on WWE Network programming, according to PWInsider.

Resnick previously worked as the Director and Producer for ROH’s weekly TV series and pay-per-view events, and was described as an “important cog behind-the-scenes” for the company.

Resnick worked at ROH for 8 years and was said to be extremely well-liked by the wrestlers. He reportedly informed ROH officials of his departure on Thursday of this week.

It was also noted that Resnick’s departure will surely be felt by ROH. He worked on more than 400 ROH TV episodes and directed a number of their recent pay-per-view events, including the G1 Supercard and the Crockett Cup. Resnick also handled a lot of the video packages and graphics for ROH.